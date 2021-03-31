Hockey Fiery Eeli Tolvanen struck in extra time, Jesperi Kotkaniemi hit already after 18 seconds of play

The Finns of Dallas and New York Rangers also accumulated their point balances.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have used their Finnish reinforcements to win the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 4–0.

The match started explosively for the Finns of Montreal. Canadiens Finnish striker Jesperi Kotkaniemi immersed the puck in Oilers’ Finnish hammer Mikko Koskinen to occupy the goal when the game had only been played for 18 seconds.

The successful shot of Kotkaniemi was helped by teammates Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen.

Lehkonen succeeded in his knuckle shot only about three minutes after Kotkaniemi’s starting goal and took the team to a 2-0 lead. Byron also helped with Lehkonen’s goal, in addition to which he got an entry point Joel Edmundson.

Koskinen blocked a total of 25 shots with Edmonton’s goal. Oilers’ Finnish striker Jesse Puljujärvi was on the ice for less than 14 minutes, but missed power points.

Montreal returned to the ice from a crown-forced break. Kotkaniemi, who was in the corona protocol, was allowed to play again, but Joel Armia still sidelined due to protocol.

In Nashville Finnish striker Eeli Tolvanen took his team to victory with extra time. Nashville Predators covered Dallas Stars 3–2.

Tolvanen also scored one pass when he extended his helping hand to the scorer in the second set Roman Josille.

Tolvanen is in the scoreboard of six matches, where the powers are 3 + 6. The total power points of the season show 9 + 9 readings in 28 matches.

Also a teammate Mikael Granlund scored in the match. Instead, a Finnish striker from Nashville Erik Haula missed power points.

A Finnish hammer who worked hard with Nashville’s paint Hair Saros blocked a total of 33 shots.

Dallas Starsin Roope Hintz scored another goal for his team in the second round. Hintz was assisted in scoring the Dallas kit Miro Heiskanen, who also scored another entry point during the game.

Finnish goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen in turn, worked hard for Chicago Blackhawks, blocking a total of 31 shots against Carolina Hurricanes. Chicago won the match 2-1.

Carolina Sebastian Aho did not accumulate points in the match.

New York Rangersin Kaapo Kakko helped his team defeat the Washington Capitals.

After the first set, the situation looked bad for the Rangers with the Capitals leading 2-1. In the third set, however, Kakko leveled the situation and raised the team’s course to a new rise.

The Rangers shot a total of four goals in the third round.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, beat the home team Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1.

Mikko Lehtonen made his debut in the match in a Columbus shirt. The Finnish defender joined the club a couple of weeks ago from Toronto. Lehtonen was on the ice for more than 16 minutes during the game, but missed power points.

Columbus Finnish striker Patrik Laineella has already been a dry season for several games, and no goal was scored against Tampa either. The wave was on the ice for a total of just over 13 minutes.

Columbus also took the win in the previous team encounter in January.

Florida The Panthers took the win over the Detroit Red Wings on their home ice. The game ended 4-1 in favor of the Panthers.

Finnish Finnish striker Juho Lammikko shot three goals per Detroit goal, but to no avail. Also an attacking colleague Eetu Luostarinen and a Finnish kit Markus Nutivaara were left without power points.

Panthers Alexander Barkov was still on the sidelines. The game against Detroit was already the Fifth Game in the Pipe when Barkov was out of lineup due to a lower body injury.

The Boston Bruins again defeated the New Jersey Devils in a winning shot race. The Devils were in 4-2 lead after the first two sets, but the Bruins reached the levels with two goals in the third set.

In the winning shootout from Boston, the puck sank Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak. New Jersey had no luck in the winning shot race, and both shots stopped the Boston goalkeeper Jaroslav Halakin thanks to.

Finnish confirmations in New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen and Sami Vatanen were left without power points.