Hockey Female lions face the toughest countries right at the start of the World Cup: “Nothing but a hot oven right away”

Finland will meet on the opening day of the Canadian World Hockey Championships on May 6th.

Two days later, the United States is facing its sixth consecutive championship. International Hockey Federation IIHF announced The tournament program will be played in Canada on Thursday.

Women The World Cup hockey was not played last spring due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Finland and Canada faced each other in the World Cup semi-finals two years ago, and Finland took the final place in their home competitions at that time. World Cup gold then escaped after very dramatic stages for the United States.

“Nothing but a hot oven right away. It’s good to get the tough games right at the start, ”is the head coach of the Female Lions Pasi Mustonen stated about the World Cup program.

After Canada and the United States, Finland will face Switzerland on May 10 and Russia on May 11. The semi-finals will be played on May 13, the semi-finals on May 15 and the medal games on May 16.