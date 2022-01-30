Hockey Female lions defeated China in Olympic general – head coach Pasi Mustonen praised Finnish goalkeepers

30.1. 16:09

Finland the women’s national hockey team defeated China 3-1 in a practice match played on Sunday and prepared for the Beijing Olympic women’s hockey tournament starting on Thursday.

China took the lead in the second installment, however Susanna Tapani and Sanni Hakala raised their goals to Finnish levels and leadership in the same 20-minute period. Captain Jenni Hiirikoski seals the final readings in the third installment.

“This was a really important game for us,” head coach Pasi Mustonen evaluates the Finnish Hockey Association on a news site.

“We guessed for a long time whether we would play a practice match at all, but yes, it served its purpose. We haven’t played for a long time, and it certainly took the nerves out of first-timers. ”

Mustonen wasn’t happy with the start of the second set, but didn’t set up a goalkeeper duo Anni Keisala–Meeri Räisänen, who played half of the match.

“We gave the Chinese a five-minute period during which they could have taken the 2-0 lead. The goalkeepers kept us in the game, once again a good game from our molars. ”

Head coach was pleased with the special situation gaming, which performed excellently already in the August World Championships, especially in terms of underpower. Finland won the World Championship bronze in Calgary and is defending the Olympic bronze four years ago in Beijing.

“Our superiority training has been great. I think we have found superior players and they have good self-confidence in it. However, special situations are crucial if we are going to fight for medals here. ”

Finland the team traveled to the hockey race city of Beijing on Wednesday. Defender Blue Karjalainen turned 23 on Sunday and paved the way for Tapan’s handicap.

“It felt just fine, even though my legs were still a little lost. There was jetlagia or travel weight, but it was good to get the first game out of underneath, ”Karjalainen commented to the Union.

The real games will start on Thursday, when Finland will challenge the United States silver medalist to the United States. In Calgary, Finland lost 0–3 in the first round and in the semi-finals to the United States.