Hockey Expert: KHL would like Clean Jokers, but the PR damage has already happened

In order for the Jokerit to bring good to KHL, it should enjoy great popularity in Finland. Now the club, one of Finland’s strongest sports brands, has become rejected.

Helsinki The Jokers will start their seventh season in the hockey Eastern League at KHL with perhaps their toughest team. There should be an all-time season ahead, but instead of a media hype and high expectations, it has started in turmoil.

The opening game of the Jokers on Thursday in Minsk, Belarus was canceled at the last minute for no more specific reason.

Prior to that, Joker supporters, among others, appealed to the team not to travel to Belarus because of the political situation in the country. Minister for Sport Annika Saarikko asked the Jokers for consideration. The players ’association raised concerns, as did many sports influencers.

Jokers moved to the KHL League for the period 2014–2015 and its funding has had a strong connection to Russia.

Initially, the KHL Jokers enjoyed great popularity and in the first season, the average audience for its home matches was close to 11,000 spectators. Since then, popularity has declined.

Researcher at the University of Jyväskylä’s Faculty of Sports Science Antti Laine and completed a master’s thesis Annastiina Hemmi used the data collected in 2018 to find out that as many as a quarter of the spectators who attended the matches hoped that the Jokers would return from KHL to the Finnish League.

What would be the situation if the study were done now?

“As a researcher, I wouldn’t want to guess, but of course it’s quite likely that if asked at the moment, the corresponding proportion would be significantly higher,” Laine says.

Jokers is the second team from the EU country in the Russia-led KHL league this season, the other is Dinamo Riga.

The Jokers have been not only a high-quality sports team for KHL sponsors but also a channel of political influence. Finland is a major hockey country, an EU country and Russia’s northern western neighbor. For the Russian audience, the Jokerit creates an image of the international series.

Over the years, the Jokers have received a lot of criticism for their financial patterns and financial losses. Laine points out that by refusing the Minsk match in good time and on his own initiative, the Jokers would have been able to stretch the umbilical cord to their financiers.

However, it seems that the Jokers ’own influence is quite limited.

“Outwardly, it seems that departure to Minsk has been canceled at the last minute due to increased fans, stakeholders and other external pressure.”

Is it easier The situation of the Jokers, even though the match in Belarus went unplayed?

To some extent, estimate Laine, but clarifies that PR damage has still occurred.

The South End government of the Jokers ’Supporters Association has urged fans to boycott the matches if the team travels to Minsk, many politicians and sports influencers have expressed their critical views, and at least the public debate has not increased sponsors’ interest in the club.

State gambling company Veikkaus, for example, has taken a break from co-operation, even though the ads still appeared on the Jokers’ home shirts.

“It would be quite difficult to imagine that Veikkaus, as a Finnish state-owned company, would have continued to cooperate with the team that traveled to Minsk to play in this exceptional situation,” says Laine.

“Finland is a democracy by its state order, which means democracy, and the people have spoken in the form of fans, non-Joker racers and political decision-makers.”

And the situation is not desirable for the main sponsors of the Jokers either, even though the club was going to Minsk.

So The Jokers would bring good to KHL and act as a tool of soft power, it should enjoy great popularity in Finland. Now the club, one of Finland’s strongest sports brands, has become rejected.

“It has been important to KHL from the beginning that the Jokers’ galleries are full to give the Jokers an image as an attractive product for the audience. Due to this episode and the corona situation, sales of loose tickets in particular may be modest from the beginning of the season. And besides, we don’t even know where the Jokers play their first home game. ”

Can the popularity of the Jokers return to even earlier levels?

“Yes, there is a long way to go to get the Hartwall Arena full of tickets paid for by the spectators themselves.”

Laine points out that those who came from the Jokers ’own Statements downplaying the situation in Belarus have been detrimental to the club.

However, Laine does not believe that Finnish hockey or the appreciation of sports at all have suffered from the Jokeri noise.

When will the Jokers return to the League?

“Sooner or later. When the Joker’s financier closes the taps, the club’s KHL fable ends. ”

Correction Sept. 3 at 9:15 p.m .: The average audience for the Jokers in the first KHL season was about 11,000 spectators, not 1,100 spectators.