Hockey Even a few hours later, the lions’ head coach Jalonen boiled over from the referees of the Russia match: “

The final moments of the Russia match got the features of a farce.

Hockey national team head coach Jukka Jalosen the nervous system surfaced a couple more hours after the Russia match as the speech turned to the referee’s last-minute refereeing.

The lions overthrew Russia in Moscow in extra time Sakari Mannisen Russia’s handicap of 2 to 2 lifted the storm.

“It was diligently said that it would have been a pretty colorful ending. It was really colorful, ”Jalonen told HS before the team flew home.

Russia’s number one defender Vyacheslav Voinov leveled the match 3.38 minutes before the end when Kirill Marchenko the goalkeeper wound up a moment earlier To Harri Säteri hit.

At first, the goal was dismissed as harassment by the goalkeeper, but then it was approved.

The match was awarded to the Czech Republic Martin Frano and Belarus Maksim Sidorenko, who are both professional referees in the Eastern League KHL.

When the Russian coaching team complained about the goal being abandoned, they challenged the verdict, which changed after that.

“That judgment changed in the court, but I don’t know why it changed. We can only guess and infer. It was a clear wreck – everyone knows it. ”

“How can such a professional judge accept such a goal and continue the job after that?” Jalon asked.

Jalonen said the explanation was reportedly not hit very badly. A Russian striker clearly cuts into the goal area and knocks out Säteri, who loses his balance. Voinov’s shot hit the same moment as the bump.

“You can’t understand. Would anything else have changed than in Russia? I don’t think it’s changed anywhere else. “

Czech judge Frano whistled in the Finnish and Canadian World Cup finals in Riga last June.

“In the same way, I flew into my pants even when I had to whistle the cooler [poikittainen maila] and our boy fell on his stomach. ”

“It’s sad that the same judges are whistling at the Olympics and the World Cup as if nothing had happened.”

Jalonen emphasized that no glass of any kind or color was needed to interpret the violation that had taken place, but that it was so clear.

“Now he made such a decision. Sad stuff. When a judge is unfair, it doesn’t feel good. ”

There are no explanations for Jalonen’s speech when Finland won the match and did not lose as a result of this tie.

Having coached in Russia himself, Jalonen knows the pressures there and how difficult it is to win in Moscow.

“This is the hardest place in Europe to win games. Russia is always extremely tough in its own tournament. ”

Säterin good fights saved a lot in the Lions game, but also sacrificial defense.

“The little ones were out of energy, and the game was not properly achieved with five against five, but we were given a seam to win the game. Of course, it also required a good goalkeeper game. ”

The Czech Republic only defeated in the heavyweight race and Russia in overtime. Against Canada, the gap widened to three goals, but Finland was the only team to win all their games.

“The good thing is that we’ve been able to win the tough games. The more often you win a goal game, there is something good out there in the background. It is no coincidence. These are all tough teams. ”