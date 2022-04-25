Hockey Erik Haula led the Boston victory with two goals

Boston lost a 5-3 victory over Montreal.

Stateside hockey in the NHL with the Boston Bruins Erik Haula scored two goals when the team visited the Montreal Canadiens home trough. Boston lost 5–3 in the match.

Haula got to swing the Montreal net for the first time at the end of the opening round. At the same time, the Finn took Boston to the 2–0 lead.

At the start of the second inning, Montreal got a narrowed situation, but soon Haula succeeded in scoring again. By the end of the round, the Bruins were already in 4-1 lead.

In the final round, Montreal managed to score two goals, but it was not enough for the team. Boston scored their last goal in the empty cage just before the end of the game.

Alexander Barkovin The Florida Panthers, who were tipped over, crashed last season after celebrating the championship at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay scored 8 to 4 on the away team.

Lightning opened the scoring after less than three minutes. The Panthers leveled after the fourth minute. A leveling paint was involved in feeding Anton Lundell.

The hard work started in the starting bout, which eventually ended in a 3–2 lead for Tampa Bay. Lightning further strengthened their position by scoring two goals in the second set as the Panthers scored just one goal on their belt.

In the final round, the Tampa players scored three more goals as the Panthers settled together.

Of the Finns, Barkov spent twice playing on the bench. For the first time, Barkov took the ice to the start of the starter crunch. In the second installment, a Finn was punished for hooking.

Also Florida Eetu Luostarinen visited the penitentiary. The monastery was punished for camping in the opening round.