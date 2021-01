New Year’s Eve was special to a child living in Pori Erik Haulalle and his wife To Kristen. The son of a couple Henrik Hughes Haula was born on January 2, days after the calculated time.

Erik spent two nights in the hospital with his family, but at home the hockey player had no more than three hours with his son. He then had to hop in the car and drive from Minnesota to Nashville, where the player’s current employer, Predators, is staying.