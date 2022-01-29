Hockey Emil Larmi reset himself to the top of the League statistics – “During quarantine, fitness remained with three size tactics”

Mikkeli’s Jukurit lost to the Lahti Pelicans for the sixth time in a row in Kalevankangas.

Senior generation remembers that hockey league nights like Saturday were called “Kalen” rounds in the 1980s by the then CEO of the series; Kalervo Kummolan by. In the afternoon, all four victories went to the games for the teams in the afternoon of the league table that went under. The only winners in the top ten on the playoff line are the Pelicans who have won in Mikkeli.

Jukurit lost to Kalevankangas for the sixth time in a row after being humbled to defeat by the Lahti team with 0–3 goals. The overwhelming hero of the visitors ’goalkeeper was 40 goals Emil Larmi. He rose to the top of the standings in the sixth draw of the season with Jukurien Oskari Salminen chest.

“During the quarantine, the condition was maintained with three size tactics, a handle ball, an elastic band and an exercise bike. The season has been moderately steady for me, but the lack of winnings hasn’t made me smile much lately, ”Larmi commented.

“Two sets were really good for us to play. According to our statistics, the Pelicans had four or five goal places, we had more than ten, ”stressed the commander of the Jukuri. Olli Jokinen.

Coach of the Pelicans Tommi Niemelä had made a tough decision by shelving J, the only Czechs with more than 30 power points on the teamiri Smejkalin and Lukas Jasekin.

Smejkal, who is heading to Beijing for an Olympic trip, had recently performed very cautiously. Figuratively, he did not start using the corona mask until the Olympics approached.