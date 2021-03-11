Hockey Elmeri Eronen settled for HPK and broke the loss spiral: “These were important three points”

JYP defender Mikko Kalteva completed a full 700 league matches in a dilute atmosphere.

JYP defender Mikko Kaltevan The 700th league match of his career was a minor win when the team lost to HPK in the home pitch by 2-5 goals.

The defender who scurried two goals was the strong man of Hämeenlinna Elmeri Eronen. Also Petri Kontiola and Arto Laatikainen captured two power points.

“This evening was a really good sequel to previous games, even though no wins could be drilled from them. The pentathlon was tight. These were important three points, ”Eronen summed up.

Eronen with his goals, rose to the top spot on the League Defenders points exchange along with Lukon Robin Pressin with.

“It’s a great thing, but I don’t think about those statistics myself. The most important thing is that the team gets into the playoffs. Work is being done on it. That is my goal for the rest of the season, not a stock market win, ”Eronen said.

With HPK is a distance to the playoffs by seven points when the team still has 13 matches left. In the team that picked up towards the spring, the faith in doing things is on a hard level.

“It all starts with the fact that our five-game play has improved. Individuals have gained success and thereby self-confidence. Especially at the head of defense, we have been clearly stronger than at the beginning of the year, ”Eronen summed up.

For JYP, in late spring matches, the goal is probably to avoid the jumbo place in the series. The difference to the playoff line is already a whopping 20 points.

Vaasa Sport and Mikkeli Jukurit were in a very different starting point in Thursday’s League match. Sport plays for points and the playoffs, Jukurit doesn’t play for anything. Therefore, Sport’s 6-0 victory was not surprising.

“However, we have professional pride and a desire to show our own skills in every game,” Captain Jukureiden denied. Jesper Piitulainen that the team is not playing for anything.

The game was actually over after the first set. Pretty soon Sport was found to be in the lead, and when Sport’s third goal came to an end at the very end of the batch, it was hard to believe the Jukure’s potential.

“If individual duels are lost in such a fighting game, then it is pointless to dream of wins,” Piitulainen explained the reasons for the defeat.

Fifth after the goal Sami Rajaniemi replaced Mika Järvisen in the goal, as a couple of goals went unacceptably easily. Rajaniemi didn’t get a full minute between the poles when the puck was behind him. Then no more goals went to Jukuri.

“You don’t really find words after these games. We talk a lot among the team, but nothing goes on the field. We make goals extremely easily, ”Piitulainen resented.