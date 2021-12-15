Hockey Elisa Holopainen tamed the Czech Republic in two installments

The national match week for women’s hockey players seems to be taking place in the treatment of ailments.

Finland the female lions ’preparations for Olympic hockey continued on Wednesday with a home game against the Czech Republic in Heinola. In the ice rink of Vierumäki Sports College, the home win was seen with goals 4–3 (1–0, 3–2, 1–0), but the test match was thin.

“We don’t seem to be able to put the number one chain together during this preparation period at all. Susanna Tapani is still sore Noora Tulus is not in the ranks and Michelle Karvinen injured in the first installment. This became a mixed metal soup when the chains had to be put on all the time all the time, ”regretted the head coach Pasi Mustonen.

The best picture was that in Finland’s second superiority week, the second winger changed three times during the first four superiority exchanges of the five.

Mustonen went hot in the second installment, shouting in the direction of the away team bench, but there was no need to wonder why. Czech center Tereza Vanisovalle was convicted of knee-jerking. The victim had been lying on the ice for a long time Elisa Holopainen, 19, who was the star of the evening.

The winger Holopainen, who is number one on the women’s domestic league’s stock exchange, scored 1 + 2 in less than two installments and was left in the locker room during the second break.

“At least a small wooden leg came. Without denying the power points, it clicked just fine, ”said Holopainen, who changed the colors of KalPa to the clothes of Kiekko-Espoo for this season.

“The club team season has gone well. Everyday life has changed somewhat when I get to train with the national team players all the time, ”said Holopainen, who scored 11 + 9 in his 46 national matches.

Finland The confusingly broad base of women’s hockey was shown by the fact that the scorers were born in Espoo, Tuusniemi, Peräseinäjoki and Posio.

The last goalkeeper to appear on the national team since early 2020 Noora Räty, 32, returned to the lineup as a backup guard.

The match was a defender To Minnamari Tuominen, 31, 250th in national team career. Only the captain of the team, 34 years old, has played more national matches than the Finnish women Jenni Hiirikoski (368), Karoliina Rantamäki (355), Rosa Lindstedt (266) and Emma Terho (257).

The Lappeenranta defender representing HIFK played his national team debut Krista Parkkonen, 19.