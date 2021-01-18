Hockey Eetu Luostarinen shines as Florida’s number one star: winning goal with the first NHL hit of his career

Aleksander Barkov also gained power points in the match.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers Eetu Luostarinen scored his team’s victory when Florida defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Luostarinen scored a 3–2 victory goal after the third round had been played for just over three minutes.

Luostarinen, the 2019 World Champion Gold Lion, was chosen as the number one star in the match.

The goal was for Luostarinen’s first NHL career. The Finnish striker from Siilinjärvi had played only eight NHL matches last season before this season. In them he had scored one goal.

Monastic bait in addition Keith Yandlen 2-0 goals scored by.

“It felt good to play. This was a big win for us and a good opening for the season. Two points was what we wanted, ”Luostarinen said at the post-match media event, Florida Panthers’ online reporter Jameson Olivenby.

Of the Finns too Alexander Barkov got points when the Tampere ship started Jonathan Huberdeaun scored 5 to 2 goals.

Two other Finns from Florida Markus Nutivaara and Juho Lammikko did not play in the match.