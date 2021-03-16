Tuesday, March 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Eeli Tolvanen showed that the terrible shot was still there

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
0

Tolvanen hit their sixth goal of the season against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Winger Eeli Tolvanen is known especially for its shots, and the goal nets have swung every series during their career. This season, NHL guards have also experienced the effectiveness of a 21-year-old Finnish bet.

The Nashville Predators ’2017 first-round booking hit its sixth hit of the season on Monday as Tampa Bay crashed in a 4-1 score for guests.

Tolvanen showed a model of a wrist shot at the beginning of the second set. He got the puck on the left side and sent a shot from a very small angle.

The puck went perfectly with the goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney next to the head in the upper corner.

Tolvanen has powers of 6 + 3 in 20 matches. Three goals and two assists have been scored in the eight matches in March.

.
#Hockey #Eeli #Tolvanen #showed #terrible #shot

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca: "The suspension exacerbates the situation"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.