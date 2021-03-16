Hockey Eeli Tolvanen showed that the terrible shot was still there

Tolvanen hit their sixth goal of the season against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Winger Eeli Tolvanen is known especially for its shots, and the goal nets have swung every series during their career. This season, NHL guards have also experienced the effectiveness of a 21-year-old Finnish bet.

The Nashville Predators ’2017 first-round booking hit its sixth hit of the season on Monday as Tampa Bay crashed in a 4-1 score for guests.

Tolvanen showed a model of a wrist shot at the beginning of the second set. He got the puck on the left side and sent a shot from a very small angle.

The puck went perfectly with the goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney next to the head in the upper corner.

Tolvanen has powers of 6 + 3 in 20 matches. Three goals and two assists have been scored in the eight matches in March.