Hockey Eeli Tolvanen opened the NHL finish line exactly after a three-year break

Montreal’s Lehkonen and Kotkaniemi led the team to a crushing victory.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens spun the Vancouver Canucks and took the team a 6-2 win.

The Finnish reinforcements in Montreal were in full swing. Artturi Lehkonen scored another goal for the team after just six minutes of play. Lehkonen was also involved in the team’s third goal in the first set and scored a point.

In the second installment Jesperi Kotkaniemi helped his team in the fifth goal. At the end of the round, Montreal was already 6-1.

The teams will meet again tomorrow morning in Finnish time.

Nashville The Predators did not help Mikael Granlundin and Eeli Tolvanen paints. Nashville was already behind Tampa Bay Lightning at the start of the game, scoring three goals in the first set. Tampa Bay took a 5-2 win on the match.

Granlund and Tolvanen’s goals came in the final installment. Tolvanen’s goal came to power Erik Haula.

For Tolvanen, the goal was the second in his NHL career. The first was born in the 2017-2018 season exactly three years ago, when Tolvanen scored a goal against Chicago on February 1.

Nashville’s paint rushed Hair Saros, who blocked 21 of the 25 shots in the match. The team’s second Finnish goalkeeper Pekka Rinnettä not seen in the trough during the game.

Tampa Bay and Nashville last met local time on Saturday. At the time, Tampa Bay took a 4-3 win.

New The York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. In a previous team encounter on Saturday at local time, the Penguins beat the New Yorkers 5–4.

Finnish player from New York Kaapo Kakkoa not seen in the trough due to the NHL coronavirus protocol. League released TSNaccording to the site on Monday a list of players who, due to the coronavirus protocol, will not be able to play or participate in practice on Monday. Kako’s name is on the list.

Coronavir-related absences can be due to many reasons, the site writes. These can be, for example, a positive corona test or close contact with the infected person.