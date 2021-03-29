Hockey Eeli Tolvanen as a pitcher in Nashville’s winning goal

Teammate Pekka Rinne fought back 27 times against Chicago. Columbus ’Patrik Laine shot just once towards the Detroit goal.

Florida In the hockey NHL, the Panthers won the Dallas Stars 4-1.

The match points account was opened by the home team in Dallas Jason Robertsonafter the game had been played for about four and a half minutes. The Finnish striker also helped to immerse the team’s only goal Roope Hintz.

Already a minute and a half later, however, the Florida leveled off, and a minute and a half later Anthony Duclairin the shot took the Panthers lead. The first round ended in favor of Florida with 3-1 goals. In the third set, Florida still finished the victory with a fourth goal.

Florida Finnish confirmations Eetu Luostarinen, Juho Lammikko and Markus Nutivaara were on the ice during the match but missed power points. Nutivaara, who played the defense of the Panther Trio, once tried to get the puck to the goal.

The Finns of Dallas had a little more goal-scoring attempts than their compatriots playing in Florida shirts.

Hintz, who helped with the goal, accumulated six of his own companies. About the Finnish defenders of Dallas Miro Heiskanen in turn shot per goal seven times and Esa Lindell once.

Nashville A Finnish hammer with Predators’ paint Pekka Rinne blocked a total of 27 shots from the Chicago Blackhawks. The slope’s sieve eventually made it through two shots, but Nashville still secured the victory as the team in turn immersed the puck three times in the home team’s Chicago net.

About the Finnish strikers in Nashville Eeli Tolvanen assisted by a Swedish striker Viktor Arvidsson with the winner Roman Josin in the finish of the third set. Tolvanen’s teammates Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund were left without power points instead.

The Predators escaped to a 2-0 lead in the first set, but Blackhawks managed to equalize in the first half of the third set. However, Jos managed to sink the winning goal after the third round had been played for about 13 and a half minutes.

Detroit The Red Wings, in turn, took a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Detroit sank the first goal of the game after the first set of the match was played in 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

Columbus leveled off at the end of the second set, but Detroit waved Columbus ’net again just under three minutes after the start of the third set.

Detroit Czech package Filip Hronek scored his third goal with only about one and a half minutes left in the game. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, the Red Wings managed to score another fourth goal just 21 seconds behind the previous one.

Columbus Finnish striker Patrik Laine was on the field for almost 15 minutes, but missed power points. He shot towards the goal once.

St. Louis The Blues game against the Anaheim Ducks got off to a good start at the end of the first set, with the Blues leading 2-0. However, Anaheim knocked the goals in the second and third innings, taking the game to extra time.

Ducksin Josh Manson seals the victory after an extra time of playing one minute and 42 seconds.

Finnish defender of the Blues Niko Mikkola and a Ducks kit Jani Hakanpää both fell short of power points.

Finns play in the ranks of the New Jersey Devils Janne Kuokkanen and Sami Vatanen they also missed power points when New Jersey beat the home team Boston Bruins 1-0.

While the victory flew in front of Bostonian eyes, the loss was not due, at least, to a lack of effort. Boston shot a total of 40 shots per New Jersey goal. For New Jersey, to secure a victory, instead, it was enough for one of the 29 shots to go in.