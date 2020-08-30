Hockey Edmonton’s Golden Age announcer Mark Lewis befriended Esa Tikkanen and still remembers the Finnish rowdy wish

Those who have watched NHL matches in Edmonton have been pleasantly surprised to hear a familiar sound from an empty ice rink. Legendary announcer and friend of Finns Mark Lewis has returned behind the microphone.

Hockey fans watching NHL matches played on the television in the Edmonton bubble have been pampered with a surprising gift in recent weeks. In Hyinen’s cold and empty hall, there is a familiar sound reminiscent of the days of the greatness of the Edmonton Oilers. An exceptional voice that emphasizes every word, the hearing of which brings cold vibrations to the fans.

Mark Lewis, The official voice of Edmonton Oilers for 35 years (1981–2016), is back. And the retired announcer legend is having fun.

“The National Hockey League wants to thank all of its fans for their support during the NHL’s Return To Play,” was heard loudly as Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes were just getting ready to start a few days ago.

The camera then showed the four fans (fan in English) placed on the benches in the auditorium. In some matches, Lewis has ostentatiously announced the evening’s audience number of “Zero!”, And after the match, thanked the audience, asking everyone to “leave their couches safely”.

Mark Lewisin the sound is reminiscent of many cold evenings at Edmonton’s old Northlands Coliseum. It reminds me Wayne Gretzkyn, Jari Kurrin, Mark Messierin and Esa Tikkanen. Four Stanley Cup championships won in the home bowl.

In a city exuding hockey culture, the players mentioned are not the only ones to rise to legend. The narrator is also remembered with similar respect Rod Phillips, whose shirt flag hangs on the hall roof, the number of matches described as a number (3,542). Or guardians like Lyle “Sparky” Kulchinsky and Ken Lowea.

Mark Lewis belongs to the same series.

Journalists who came to watch the matches during the summer heat immediately noticed the return of Lewis. “I love that the former Oilers announcer has come back to announce this match between Wild and the Canucks,” tweeted The Athletic’s Minnesota Wild editor. Michael Russo.

“The great Mark Lewis was one of the best things we did when we went to the games in the old hall.”

“Edmonton Oilers contacted us as early as April, and I was informed that Edmonton may become one of the NHL’s return locations, ”Lewis told Helsingin Sanomat in a telephone interview.

“It might be an opportunity to announce some games, and I thought why not.”

“Now during covid-19, every time I come to the hall, I have to go for testing. I have already been tested 13 times. I don’t go anywhere near the players, they’re on their side. The whole protocol is designed with health first. ”

Interview the Finnish newspaper also makes the announcer legend remember the past.

“I had the real pleasure of being part of the Oilers in the 1980s, when Jari Kurri and Esa Tikkanen played here. I got to know Esa somewhat. He was a great person. Jari was a quiet but really smart guy. A world-class player, a rare concept in the game of hockey. These guys were a really big part of the success of the Edmonton Oilers. ”

“Me and Esa became some kind of random friends. I remember once I was downstairs at the Coliseum, close to the players ’locker rooms, picking up starting lineups from the away team coach. Esa was returning to the booth after the initial warm-up. ‘Mark! Mark! ‘, He shouted, asking to come to him. ‘I’m going to score two goals today. Make a really big number out of it when I score two goals, ‘he said.

“Esa had that kind of charisma. He had a world class shot and he knew how to skate very well. He knew his own business accurately. It was overshadowing the opponents’ superstars. And he overshadowed them like a blanket. ”

“The Edmonton Oilers team for the 1984–1985 season was voted the best in the first century of the NHL. I got to meet Jarin and Esa once more in February 2018 when the team was celebrated at the brand new Rogers Place Hall. It was a great memory ”.

Lewis announced the Oilers games for 35 years. Toronto Maple Leafs only Paul Morrisin (1961–1999) is known to have sounded longer in the NHL. The father of all announcers in the North American sports circus is the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball clubs. Vin Scully, who sat behind his microphone for an incomprehensible 67 playing seasons (1950–2016).

Mark Lewis served as the official announcer for the Canadian Edmonton Oilers for 35 years.

Oilers-pestin Lewis, who sold radio and TV commercials, got his decision by lying.

“Sometimes, when a really good opportunity comes up, you have to say that you know how to do something you don’t really know,” Lewis recalled the events of the fall of 1981.

“At the time, I was working for a radio and TV company in Edmonton and approached Oilers’ PR manager Bill Tuelea. ”

“We would like to hire you for the Canada Cup,” Tuele said. “But we need a person who can make announcements in Russian, Finnish, Czech and Polish.”

“I told him, Bill, I happen to speak those languages ​​fluently in addition to French, English and Spanish.”

“If you’re going to tell a lie, you better tell a really big one right away.”

Lewis continues to do the work of the announcer with great professional pride.

“On game days, if the match started at seven, I usually came to the hall after five. One reason was to get to the scene before traffic jams. As soon as I got to the hall, I got the lineups of the teams and went through them. I knew the Oilers players pretty well, but I wanted to check the names of the visiting team carefully. ”

“I really thought it was important to be able to pronounce the names of the hockey players correctly. Before the games, I always went to meet with visiting media representatives, especially radio commentators, and asked them how the names of the players were pronounced correctly. When the Montreal Canadiens or the Toronto Maple Leafs came to town, one could have imagined that a king or queen from some foreign country was coming. There were dozens and dozens of media representatives present. ”

In 2020, in the bubble puck of Edmonton and Toronto, players will not be able to meet as easily as normal. Lewis still does the background work carefully.

“I recently announced a match between Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, and Dallas has a player from Finland. Number four, Miro Heiskanen“, Said Lewis almost perfectly in Finnish.

“Great, absolutely great player. I had to figure out how to pronounce his name. The NHL has a recording where you can listen to the correct pronunciations of the names, but Heiskanen’s name was mispronounced in it. ”

“So I went to the packages of one long-time Canadian TV commentator and asked him how this player’s name should be pronounced correctly. And he said: Miro Heiskanen, pronouncing the murmur in Finnish and emphasizing every first syllable. So no ‘Miiro Haiskaanen’. ”

“It’s important to pronounce the names of the players correctly. It belongs to the profession. The announcer must spend time on background work when representing an NHL product on ice. Some Canadian-French names are deliberately mispronounced and have become an accepted practice in the NHL. ”

“Proper pronunciation of names also gives a representative picture of yourself”

“The name of one player was my biggest favorite. He was a small defender from Finland. I saw him for the first time in the 1981 Canada Cup: Reijo Ruotsalainen. North Americans could not pronounce his name when he began his career at the New York Rangers. He was then trafficked to Edmonton. His name was initially pronounced ‘Reijo Rutsalainen’. I told Bill Tuele not to say that name. ”

According to Lewis, the NHL is much better now that there are really skilled players from Finland. “It’s amazing that a country with a small population produces really large numbers of world-class hockey players.”

“Janne Niinimaa. What an excellent skater he was at the Edmonton Oilers. He played at number 44. Risto Jalo. I’ve often wondered why he was not here any longer. Finnish players skate really well. They seem to be really well trained and educated in the basics of hockey. ”

“ “I got to see really skilled and creative players. It was really fun for a young guy who, as a player himself, never got beyond the junior hockey. ”

As an announcer Lewis has always had fun behind his old-fashioned microphone. Old Mickey is a memory of his work on the radio.

“I once scored a goal in the NHL. People may ask how that is possible. My name is Mark Lewis then. Once in the playoffs in the mid-1980s, Mark Messier scored an absolutely brilliant lead at the end of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had led the game with three goals, but the Oilers had reached the levels, and then Messier took his team to the lead. ”

“I wrote all this in my notebook, and clicked on the microphone. ‘Oilers’ goal, his seventh goal in the playoffs, goal scorer number 11, Mark Lewis ’, I announced loudly. Then I stopped and the whole hall started laughing. Glen Sather turned around behind the player bench, looked up, raised his thumb, and gave me applause up to the press box. Assistant coaches Bruce MacGregor and Ted Green smiled and laughed in my direction. ”

I quickly called back, “Repair. The Oilers scorer was Mark Messier ”. And then the audience gave me even more applause.

Lewis decided after 35 years to retire from its position as announcer in 2016. The Northlands Coliseum was closed with ceremonial expenses, and the Oilers moved to a new hall.

“My wife and I started traveling to warmer places for the winter. We play golf, and we enjoy life. ”

“This winter, though, we’ll stay in Edmonton because it’s not safe to travel anywhere now.”

Lewis doesn’t know yet because his next proclamation mission is coming.

“I haven’t been given assignments for Stage Three and Stage 4 games yet. It must be remembered that the Edmonton Oilers now have their own announcer, Scott Bourgeois. I expect him to be given most of the games. He deserves even all the matches. I’ve had a lot of fun. I will help if needed. ”

In his own career as an announcer, Lewis states:

“I got to see really skilled and creative players. It was really fun for a young guy who, as a player himself, never got beyond the junior hockey. As a teenager, I realized I had to do something else in front of my bread. ”

