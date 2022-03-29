Hockey Edmonton superstars got to enjoy Jesse Puljujärvi’s feeds

Edmonton Oilers continued their crushing home performances.

Edmonton Oilers continued his convincing series of home games. The team took their seventh consecutive victory as it crushed Arizona Coyotes ’reading in a 6-1 lap on Monday. The goal difference from seven matches is a convincing 38-17.

The players in the top stars of the team and series were responsible for starting and stopping the goal, and both hits also featured spectacularly. Jesse Puljujärvi.

The opening paint hit Connor McDavid already after four minutes of play. Great work was done by Puljujärvi. He kept the puck in the attack area and found the team captain in front of the goal, who lifted the puck to the ceiling.

McDavid leads the NHL points market at 36 + 62.

Final readings seal in the middle of the third batch Leon Draisaitl, who got to enjoy Puljujärvi ‘s great feed to the back pole. The draisaitlin only needed to put the racket in between and then raise his hands in the air for the 48th time this season.

He shares the top spot on the paint exchange in Toronto Auston Matthewsin with. In the points exchange, Draisaitl is second with powers of 48 + 48.

Puljujärvi was sidelined from the actual action for a month due to injury, but has returned 0 + 5 in seven games since his return. Out of a total of 53 matches, the powers are 12 + 21.