Hockey Edmonton superstars continued to rage, but Jesse Puljujärvi, the third link in the chain, missed points

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid has a completely superior lead on the points exchange. Toronto’s Auston Matthews, meanwhile, improved their position at the top of the paint exchange.

Hockey Edmonton Oilers star players in the NHL Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were in the away game against the Ottawa Senators in a fierce draw. Edmonton won the match 4-2, with Draisaitl making a 3 + 1 and McDavid 1 + 3.

McDavid leads the NHL points exchange by an overwhelming 23 + 45 points ahead of the German Draisaitl, whose balance for this season is 22 + 39.

Played in the same chain as the power duo Jesse Puljujärvi missed points. Played as Edmonton goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen blocked 28 shots in the match.

In Toronto met the traditional Canadian clubs Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Toronto won the match 3–2 and the team was number one Auston Matthews.

The American, who leads the NHL paint exchange, already made his 28th hit of the season. In addition, Matthews baited Zach Hymanin Toronto 3-1 victory.

Both goals were scored by a veteran striker from Montreal Corey Perry, who increased his goal for the season to nine.

The Finns of Montreal were left without power labels. Jesperi Kotkaniemi watched his playing time hair less than 16 minutes and Artturi Lehkonen enjoyed the trough for nearly 11 minutes. Joel Armia was still on the sidelines due to the coronavirus protocol.