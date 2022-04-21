Hockey Edmonton grabbed the victory from Dallas – hits to Hintz and Puljujärvi

Securing its playoff position, Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division.

Hockey In the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers grabbed a 5-2 home win over the Dallas Stars. Participated in both goals in Dallas Roope Hintz pulled 1 + 1 powers from the match.

By the sixth minute of the first round, Edmonton had already banged for a two-goal lead. Dallas was able to narrow down Edmonton’s lead after the middle of the bout when Jason Robertson bounced the ball straight from Hintz’s left.

Hintz brought the game to the levels in the second half of the second round. Rejected with Edmonton paint Mike Smith lost the puck in front of the goal, and Hintz, who jumped on the spot, pushed the wasted puck into the goal.

Edmonton Zach Hyman however, the home team soon took the lead again.

Edmonton Jesse Puljujärven the names were marked with a hit at the end of the second installment. Evan Bouchardin a wrist shot from the blue line took a bounce from Puljujärvi, which had jumped in front of the goal, eventually ending up in a backpack through the pole.

Edmonton Connor McDavid finished the final scores in the final seconds of the match to an empty goal.

With a hit, Puljujärvi cut off his pointless tube for six games. The finish was 14th for the season. Hintz has now accumulated 35 + 33 powers this season.

Dallas the shirt also saw a trio of defenders in the match Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpääwho missed the game without power. Lindell got cold in the first installment for holding the racket.

Edmonton goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen followed the game from the bench.

Edmonton is securing its playoff position in the Pacific Division, where it is battling for second place in the division with the Los Angeles Kings. Dallas, on the other hand, are battling Nashville Predators for a playoff spot in the Central Division.