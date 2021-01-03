Hockey During the Swedish match break, a fuss broke out that ignited the Young Lions to play the medals: “A few leading players were angry and used a loud voice”

Roni Hirvonen’s tenacity, who scored the decision goal, was rewarded.

Young Lions winger Roni Hirvosen patience was rewarded.

Hirvonen had played without a goal in the World Hockey Youth Tournament in Edmonton until he exploded in a match in Sweden. Less than half a minute before the end, Hirvonen circled the Swedish goal and swam under the puck under Hugo Alnfelt into the frame.

“There was no pain. The goal comes if there is one to come, and when you do just that, the prize comes from there, ”said Hirvonen from Rogers Place remotely. Satisfaction shone on the face of the solver.

“It was believed and played as a team together. It worked, ”Hirvonen answered the question about the victory that led to the semi-finals.

Young people The lions rose to the levels Anton Lundellin with a goal in 51.04 and was able to maintain the pressure gear even after that. Maybe the Swedes momentarily tried to raise their heads, but it was only left for a fleeting moment.

It seemed to the team that it was not interested in overtime, but in the solution immediately, here and now.

“Of course the goal always wants to score as fast as possible and win that game. We don’t have to wait for anything, and if it had gone to the sequel, it would have been printed the same, ”Hirvonen said.

Only 17 years old Brad Lambert played a strong match from start to finish and said directly what the team is aiming for: championship.

“If we can play the rest of the games as we played in the second and third rounds, it’s pretty hard for us to win,” Lambert said as if he were a more experienced player.

In the semi-finals Against Sweden, the Young Lions got a great result, but it wasn’t self-evident after the first set when the neighbor led 2-0.

There was a commotion in the locker room, and the players also raised their voices and demanded better.

“These are not easy games. It was already seen in Russia’s match against Germany. Yes my message in the booth was that it was time to seize the moment. It’s a great pity to watch if you wait there for how this game is going, ”head coach Antti Pennanen said via Zoom.

“A few leading players were angry and used a loud voice. Me too. I also told you that the wait will end. The idea is to bring out emotion and positive anger, ”Pennanen continued.

Santeri Hatakka and Mikko Kokkonen spoke. Captain Anton Lundell also asked for more from the team and showed himself in the third set how to lead from the front.

“There are players born in 2001 and these may be their last national matches for them. You can never know that. That we really have to wake up to this moment and the players responded nicely to the shout, ”Pennanen thanked.

Team was tough in the first installment, but also in the second when Aku Rädy The leveling paint for 2–2 was abandoned as an offside. The verdict was right, but the joy and momentary celebration had to be quickly translated into a new attempt.

“It reflects the nature of the team in that when 2–2 goals are abandoned, you won’t be left to tilt on it, but the hard working together remained,” Pennanen said.

“Then it was required of our top players, Ville Heinola, Lundell, Hirvonen, excellence. They looked at the end. ”

Pennanen could not say a single reason for the victory and the rare tasty rise.

“Sure, there are many winning keys, but one is what happened on the first installment break. And of course a tough team, excellent team spirit. Small challenges have combined. ”