Hockey Due to financial difficulties, JYP will start co-operation negotiations for the second time this year

The co-determination negotiations concern the entire personnel of JYP Jyväskylä Oy, including the players and coaches of the representative team.

Hockey the league team JYP announced on Monday that it will start co-operation negotiations for the entire staff for financial reasons.

In the JYP press release it is said that the first two home games of the season showed that the revenue per match has fallen well short of the budgeted revenue.

The co-determination negotiations concern the players, coaches and guardians of the JYP representative team and the A-Juniors, as well as the restaurant and office staff.

Co-operation negotiations are already the club’s others this year. In April, JYP agreed with the players on pay cuts that were able to avoid layoffs and layoffs at the time.

The fate of the coaches and other permanent staff, on the other hand, was not as good. JYP Jyväskylä Oy’s coaches were laid off for a period of 1–3 months, and the entire permanent staff was laid off either part-time or temporarily for 2–3 months.

As it is At the end of September, the distress of the club, which was in financial problems, was exacerbated by the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court), according to which JYP Jyväskylä Oy has to pay the Tax Administration approximately EUR 479,000.

JYP had paid a fee to its three foreign players in the form of signature bonuses with a 15% withholding tax. Income tax should have been paid on the fees.

According to the club, there was a difference of opinion on the signing fee, but the Supreme Court only partially accepted the background company’s complaint.

The decision of the Administrative Court and the decisions of the Tax Administration were annulled only in respect of the tax increases paid to the company and the default interest referred to in the payment decisions. Otherwise, there were no grounds to change the decision.