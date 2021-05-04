Hockey Did an NHL serialist tear the star player’s hair to ice? “No respect whatsoever”

Washington Capitals Tom Wilson was in the spotlight again.

NHL team Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson again presented their worst side in Monday’s match against the New York Rangers.

He collected a total of 16 minutes of cooling, 14 of which came in the middle of the second batch. First, he weighed the one who fell on the ice Pavel Buchnevichia neck with a racket and hit this on the head.

The Rangers players came to Bushnevich’s aid, but no stop was found for Wilson’s rage.

He threw Rangers star striker Artemi Panarin into the ice really dangerously. Based on the slow motion, it appeared that Wilson was tearing Panarin from his hair while sweeping his feet from under it.

Fortunately, Panarin fell to his shoulder and not directly head first into the ice, which could have been really fatal. After that, Wilson retouched another Russian before the referees suspended the situation.

Rangersin captain Mika Zibanejad and head coach David Quinn were shocked by Wilson’s actions.

“I think there should be more respect for the game and the players. No respect whatsoever. I don’t know why I’m surprised, that was awful, ”Zibanejad commented, referring to the fact that Wilson has been banned from playing five times in his career because of various outrageous outbursts.

The last time Wilson was sidelined was in March, when he was banned from playing seven matches after tackling Boston Brandon Carloa on.

“We all saw what happened. There are limits that cannot be crossed, ”Quinn said of Wilson’s most recent rapture.

Panarin did not return to the pitch after the incident, but Wilson went on to make his team’s last hit an empty goal.

Rangersin Kaapo Kakko scored the ninth goal of the season.