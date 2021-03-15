Hockey Devilsin Kuokkanen succeeded again in the goal, but the Islanders continued their winning streak

A hit for the Colorado Donskos after a long goalless season.

Hockey Finnish striker in the NHL Janne Kuokkanen succeeded again in scoring in the ranks of the New Jersey Devils. Kuokkanen has now scored a goal in four consecutive games. The total season balance is five.

Despite Kuokkanen’s success, New Jersey lost again to the New York Islanders, who already won their ninth game in the tube.

The 3–2 loss in the winning shot race was especially bitter for the Devils, as the team already had time to celebrate in overtime PK Subbanin goals and the profit it brings. However, the goal was later sentenced to offside.

“You think the game is over. Then it was looked at more closely and our video types said that there is quite certainly an offside here. That will change the whole situation, ”the Islanders striker Brock Nelson repeated the perspective of his own team NHL.com by.

Islanders have won Devils this season in five of six matches.

Finnish striker Joonas Donskoi scored a hit after seven goalless games when the Colorado Avalanche took their third consecutive victory in defeating the Los Angleles Kings 4-1. The finish was the seventh for the Donskos of the season.

After Donskoi’s second set goal, Colorado was 3-0. Kurtis MacDermid Colorado was able to make a reduction for Los Angeles in the third installment, but Colorado increased its lead again when Nathan MacKinnon hit Mikko Rantasen from the input.

Rantanen, who has knocked points at a steady pace, has made 13 + 14 = 28 powers this season. There are 26 matches behind.

The Avalanche have now won the Kings in three of four games.

Carolina Hurricanes also increased his NHL points Sebastian Aho, who scored the second goal of his team against the Detroit Red Wings. The goal sealed Carolina’s 2-1 victory, as Detroit did make a reduction, but no more. Aho’s powers from the 27 matches of the season are 10 + 15 = 25.

The victory was already eighth for the Hurricanes in the tube.

Dallas Stars took a revenge win from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a low-key game that was only decided in a winning shot. The match before the teams turned narrowly to Columbus.

Dallas scored their only goal in actual time in the first set when Joel Kiviranta avitti Joe Pavelskin hit. Columbus’ leveling could be expected until the third installment. Took the game to Dallas Alexander Radulovin 2-1 goal in the winning shot race.

However, both teams had an attempt to score. Finnish guard Joonas Korpisalo defeated Columbus with a goal 34 times, a colleague from Dallas Jake Oettinger in turn 29 times.

Columbus Finnish striker Patrik Laine was on the ice for more than 20 minutes, but missed points again.

Absent from the ranks of Dallas in the last game due to injury Roope Hintz made a return to the trough but did not reach the points.