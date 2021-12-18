Hockey Devils’ PK Subban was shortlisted for the corona protocol

The defender is the Fifth Devils player on the list.

Hockey League Awarded Best NHL Defender in 2013 PK Subban has been on the NHL ‘s Corona Protocol list, his club with the New Jersey Devils says.

You will be on the list if a player or a representative of the club’s staff has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection or has been found to be exposed to a coronary infection.

Subban, 32, is the Fifth Devils player on the list. Defenders are also on the sidelines Ryan Graves and Christián Jaroš as well as attackers Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

Subban have scored 2 + 9 = 11 in 27 matches this season.

Coronary infections are currently spreading almost explosively in the NHL, and the entry of NHL players into the Beijing Olympics in February is currently uncertain.

Friday in the NHL small plate To the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers lockout for Christmas. Club matches will be postponed until at least December 26th.