Max Comtois is the only player in the maple leaf shirts to take part in last spring’s World Cup final with the team that knocked down the Lions.

9.5. 21:58

Hockey power Canada arrives to defend the men’s World Cup gold in the World Cup in Finland with a team consisting almost entirely of NHL players. Maple leaves announced His World Cup group on Monday.

The Canadian bundle includes the New York Islanders center Matt BarzalWinnipeg Jetsin Pierre-Luc DuboisOttawa Senators Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson as well as the Montreal Canadiens Josh Anderson.

One year ago, Anaheim Ducks Max Comtois. In the winter, the Olympic hockey team in Beijing played the Columbus Blue Jackets Kent Johnson and the goalkeeper of the Swedish club Frölunda Matt Tomkinsalong with which the only non-NHL player is Dinamon of the KHL in Moscow Eric O’Dell. Canada is coached by an experienced Claude Julien.

Canada will play in the early stages of Helsinki and will open its tournament on Friday with a match against Germany. The other countries in the zone are Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Italy and France.