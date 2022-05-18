Hockey Defender Sami Vatanen was able to use his golf skills against Sweden: “That’s what I put in”

Defenders are celebrating as power players against Tre Kronor.

Tampere

Defenders made both goals for the Lions against Sweden in the World Cup opening round match, however Sami Vatanen did not set out to throw greetings in the direction of the attack.

“The attackers haven’t always scored many goals.”

Mikko Lehtonen leveled the match and Vatanen used Leijon in the second set, which remained in the top third.

Vatanen’s paint was handsome. Lehtonen scored in front of the goal and Vatanen, who was playing golf, put the puck inside. Par putt, at least.

“It’s been a long time since I last scored a goal for the national team,” Vatanen said.

The perception of time is relative. In this case, the rather long time is ten and a half years. Vatanen last hit Sweden in the Karelia tournament on November 2011, when Finland played superiority against five or three.

“Yes, it always feels nice and a great feed was put by Bobi [Mikko Lehtonen] to the back. That’s what I put in. ”

Vatanen emphasized that the good feeling was increased when the feed came from another Pak who rose to the top.

Swedish victory probably means Tre Kronor will win the Tampere block. Vatanen is not worried about that, but looks at the big picture.

“Then, when the team plays 60 good minutes and does the right things, we fight for the win.”

“Yes, we were able to create places today, and a friend had places too. Flat puddle mat. A few could have done more and taken the win home, but today it didn’t come. ”

“Let’s try to develop our own game and see what happens later.”

The team downstairs will be a big change when Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell cleave big roles for themselves Jukka Jalosen within the framework set by the

“World-class players both. Just about any team would go, could help. Both are the best in the world on their own land and it’s great to get them here and help the team, “Vatanen said and praised both as” nice guys. “

“They will definitely help even in superiority.”

Vatanen has no idea about Britain coming next. A few Vatanen’s guys have played there, that’s all.

Finland will meet Britain in Tampere on Friday at 16.20.