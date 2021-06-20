Hockey Defender Ryan Pulock blocked the goal in the last seconds

The New York Islanders equalized the wins against reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sacrificially a defender who played and read the game well Ryan Pulock became a New York Islander hero as the team tied the wins to 2 to 2 against NHPA playoffs champion Tampa Bay Lightning in their playoff series.

Pulock blocked the Florida goalkeeper from the finish line with 2.7 seconds left in the match.

Tampa tried to score Ryan McDonagh had already rolled past the Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov, but Pulock rejected McDonagh’s bet. A moment later, a buzzer rang and the Islanders won the match 3–2.

“He (McDonagh) made quite twists and turns, and the paint was empty. I was just trying to make myself as big as possible, and I managed to fight the puck. It was a great feeling when the game clock stopped and teammates bounced off the bench on ice, ”Pulock described the NHL website.

Islanders scored all home goals in the second round and led the match 3-0. Mathew Barzal proved his worth by scoring his sixth goal in the last eight matches, and also got his name in the goal statistics Josh Bailey and Matt Martin.

Tampa’s chase led to the playoffs scoring 12 goals Brayden Point and made a 2-3 reduction Tyler Johnson. Point leads the league playoffs by four goals to the next.

In the ranks of the Islanders, the puck spins Leo Komarov, which was on ice for more than 12 minutes. He started in the No. 1 chain, but moved on to No. 3 in the opening round Jean-Gabriel Pageaun and Travis Zajacin with.

“I’ve been thinking about that exchange for a long time. Let’s see what kind of chains we play in the next match, ”commented Islanders head coach Barry Trotz.

Match series The fifth fight will be played in Florida early Tuesday in Finnish time.

“We expected to get to Tampa in a 2-2 draw. Now the match series changed to form the best of the three, ”Trotz said.

Teams have a maximum of three matches to decide which one will play for the NHL Championship in the Stanley Cup Finals.