Hockey Defender Mikko Lehtonen finally gets his chance at Columbus Bluejackets, playing against Tampa

Lehtonen moved from Toronto to Columbus in the middle of the season.

NHL Hockey League Finnish defender who moved to Columbus Blue Jackets just over a couple of weeks ago from Toronto Maple Leafs Mikko Lehtonen finally gets to the real action in his new company.

Columbus saidthat Lehtonen is in a night match against Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-pack pair Dean Kukanin with.

Lehtonen, 27, came to the NHL this season from the KHL Joker. He played nine matches in Toronto with powers of 0 + 3. Columbus said after acquiring Lehtonen that this is related to the strength of the team after getting the work permit issues in order and clearing the corona quarantine.

The match between Columbus and Tampa Bay will start at 2 pm Finnish time.