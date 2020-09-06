No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Defender Juuso Riikola continues in Pittsburgh, a brand new contract signed

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 6, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The profession will advance as the brand new settlement extends to 2022.

Hockey defender Juuso Riikola has entered right into a two – yr extension settlement with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The membership stated on its web site that the contract, which is able to run till the top of the 2021–2022 interval, will carry an annual wage of $ 1.15 million to Riikola.

“As his recreation progresses, Juuso has proven that he could make a positive contribution to our group. We consider he’ll take the following step ahead in his growth, ”Penguins common supervisor Jim Rutherford stated.

Riikola, 26, performed 36 matches this season through which he scored one objective and scored six. Riikola additionally performed 4 matches as an attacker for injuries-taxed Penguins crew.

Riikola performed the Finnish League in KalPa’s shirt 2012–2018 and represented Finland on the spring 2018 World Championships.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Tv overview The long-awaited collection novel The Peacemaker will as soon as once more elevate the extent of home manufacturing by a notch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.