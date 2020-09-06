Hockey Defender Juuso Riikola continues in Pittsburgh, a brand new contract signed

The profession will advance as the brand new settlement extends to 2022.

Hockey defender Juuso Riikola has entered right into a two – yr extension settlement with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The membership stated on its web site that the contract, which is able to run till the top of the 2021–2022 interval, will carry an annual wage of $ 1.15 million to Riikola.

“As his recreation progresses, Juuso has proven that he could make a positive contribution to our group. We consider he’ll take the following step ahead in his growth, ”Penguins common supervisor Jim Rutherford stated.

Riikola, 26, performed 36 matches this season through which he scored one objective and scored six. Riikola additionally performed 4 matches as an attacker for injuries-taxed Penguins crew.

Riikola performed the Finnish League in KalPa’s shirt 2012–2018 and represented Finland on the spring 2018 World Championships.