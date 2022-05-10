Hockey Defender Henri Jokiharju will not play in the opening match of the World Cup due to asymptomatic coronavirus infection

Finland’s final World Cup team will be named on Thursday.

Hockey The Finnish national team, which is preparing for the World Cup, gathered in Tampere on Tuesday without Henri Jokiharju.

A defender of the NHL club in Buffalo has an asymptomatic coronavirus infection found in a coronavirus test on his return from the Stockholm EHT tournament, the national team GM Jere Lehtinen says in a press release.

The entire Finnish team was tested on the night between Sunday and Monday.

Jokiharju will not play in Finland’s opening match against Norway on Friday, but he is scheduled to join the team on Saturday when Finland will face Latvia in their second match.

Finland’s final World Cup team will be named on Thursday.