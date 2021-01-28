Hockey “Dangerous” Patrik Laine gets praise from his new head coach: “He’s a really smart guy”

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella says he has several options for the Laine chain.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella promises to treat the team Patrik Lainetta as well as all the other players, even if it meant harsh criticism from time to time.

“The best thing I can do for a player is to be honest with him every day,” Tortorella commented NHL website according to Wednesday.

Tortorella said Laine knows what is expected of her.

“We’ve had problems scoring for a few years now. I talked with Patrick a few times. He’s a really smart guy who wants to know who he’s playing with and what the superiority lineup is. ”

Wave has scored 140 goals in 306 matches, so a lot is counted on Columbus.

Tortorella said his primary plan is to put Laine Max Domin to the left.

“He’s so dangerous when he comes to the left.”

“I admit I have five or six chain options right now. No one knows what his health is like the moment he comes here. Let’s see what the situation looks like then. ”

Wave made 2 + 1 in the opening match of the season, but has not played since due to injury. Now the man is fit to play, but visa issues are keeping him on the sidelines for the time being.