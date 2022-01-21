Hockey Dallas takes a 4-4 away win over Buffalo – Roope Hintz scores goal and passes

Buffalon Henri Jokiharju collected two assists in the match.

Hockey In the NHL, the Dallas Stars have taken a 5-4 away win over the Sabres host team in Buffalo.

The hosts left the second set in the 4-3 lead, but Dallas Tyler Seguin leveled the situation in the final installment and Jason Robertson seals the final readings four minutes later.

Finnish striker Dallas Roope Hintz scored in the second round. In addition, an entry point slipped into his account for the success of Seguin’s final batch. Seguin scored a total of two goals and was also building Robertson’s winning goal.

Buffalon Henri Jokiharju in turn, accumulated its account with two entry points.