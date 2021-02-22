Hockey Dallas Stars returns to NHL trough after storm break: Miro Heiskanen, who was left without electricity, was evacuated to Esa Lindell

Dallas had to cancel four of their home games due to the winter storm.

In the NHL has had to relocate a lot of games this season due to coronavir regulations, but Dallas Stars also had a break last week after winter conditions hit Texas.

Due to the winter storm, electricity was cut off over a large area and Dallas had to cancel four home matches. While Dallas was also one of the teams that took a break due to the corona in the early part of the season, the team has only played 12 matches. Vancouver, which has played the most, already has a total of 22 games.

Star Defender of Dallas Miro Heiskanen said To the Dallas Morning News during Monday’s exercises that he was one of those left without electricity in town. Heiskanen spent his time as another Finnish defender Esa Lindellin by. In addition to Lindell Jamie Benn, Anton Hudobin and Tyler Sequin housed their teammates during the storm.

“Esa and her girlfriend are good cooks. We were all fine. They made food and it was nice, ”Heiskanen said.

Dallas gets the Finnish center forward back to the night game between Monday and Tuesday in Florida Roope Hintzin, who has suffered a minor injury.

If Dallas has played scarce so far, now it’s time for a match rush. Dallas and Florida will play three matches in four days.