Hockey Dallas star defender Esa Lindell stared at Jasper Pääkkö and Peter Franzén for more than two days – the boredom of the NHL bubble came to power

Esa Lindell of Dallas Stars tells what it was like to live in a closed hotel world for more than two months and play hockey in empty spectators. In the NHL playoff bubble, all the days were almost the same and the entertainment was low, but the corona testing is gentle: “In Finland, the test was taken properly.”

Dallas Stars the finnish four sat on the plane at about the same time as the Tampa players celebrated the Stanley Cup on a city river cruise at the turn of September-October.

The flight from Edmonton via Toronto and Amsterdam to Helsinki started the day after the final. Dallas didn’t get the NHL puck championship but got close.

“It felt empty, and yes it annoyed when the guy was partying next door,” Dallas credit counsel Esa Lindell depicts moods when time has passed three weeks after the end of bubble life.

“I’ve just been restored. At first, I just wanted to be at home and in nature, ”Lindell, 26, says.

The internship started this week, so the short vacation slipped quickly.

NHL players settled into their closed hotel world in the summer heat of July 26, and the final final was played just before September turned into October. Autumn began to get a grip and summer began to bend backwards.

“The loss was paramount. However, there was a long set behind it. ”

Tampa players recycled a 15.5-pound trophy on the ice, and at the same time, Dallas coaches and club management gave their thanks in the club locker room.

The evening ended with a joint – not so rowdy – dinner.

“We were kind of underrepresenters in every series. We were believed that Calgary, Colorado or Vegas would take care of us in five or six games, ”Lindell repeats the setup.

“I think our style of play was for the players [pudotuspeleihin] suitable, hardworking all the time. Four pitches were played, and the attackers ’playing times were fairly even. It was pressed to go. ”

The finals will remain positive in Dallas history, with exactly 20 years left. The championship came in 1999, with the Stars advancing to the finals the following spring.

Double cloth was 65 days in the bubble when the sixth final ended. There were similar mornings, mornings, days, exercises and hotel meals.

“It was almost the same every time. There was a basic rhythm on the day of the game, and there was a voluntary ice on the afternoon and a meeting until the next day. ”

“ “It was mentally tough not to go anywhere in a certain area of ​​the hotel and hall.”

Esa Lindell and Ondřej Palát in a match between Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning on September 28th.­

Lindell missed the volunteer ice. He exercised in the hall and went home to play. Hurry had to be kept as the nine-hour time difference shrank the common moments of conversation into a short period of time.

It is sometimes said that the walls of a hotel fall over when you have to live in the same place for a long time. In Edmonton, one might have thought that the whole hotel would crash.

“Yeah, yes it was,” Lindell says.

As the playoffs progressed, the hotel area was reduced, the number of restaurants was reduced, and life contracted further.

Finns liked one. Lindell already knew Joel Kivirannan, with whom he played in the Joker A-youth. Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz became familiar in the last couple of seasons as teammates.

“It was easier when I was able to speak Finnish and there were several Finns, although there is nothing in English either. Of course it will, too, but it’s different to speak your own language. ”

In the mornings Lindell called his girlfriend Anna Virtanen. Usually Anna is in Dallas during normal seasons, but Bubble wasn’t the case.

When the season ended, the relationship between Lindell and Virtanen also changed.

“We got engaged that I could talk about Anna engaged, otherwise there would probably be a saying if you said she was just a girlfriend.”

“ “I went to tackle and my finger took a hit. I played taped, and the maintenance got to fix the glove for new ones. Entering was ok, but the shooting happened. ”

Esa Lindell admits that being in the NHL playoffs at times took a hard time. Now she is happy to be able to spend time with family and friends.­

The couple got engaged on the second Friday of the week. They were going to eat in town – it was the seventh anniversary of the social relationship – when Esa surprised and got married.

However, Lindell’s left finger doesn’t show off the ring but a plush swelling.

The finger twisted in the first game of the conference finals against Vegas.

NHL survived its bubble without cases of coronavirus, but testing was accurate. Every day, tests awaited day and night from the nose and throat.

Bubble had to get to play golf and play, but in more than two months, one round of golf took place. That’s all.

Lindell also took one test in Finland to show his bent finger to the doctor. At the same time, the hockey player received a comparison of the Canadian testing to the domestic version.

“In Finland, the test was at a completely different level [tasolla]. Here the test stick was pushed all the way to the destination. There in Canada it wasn’t that bad at all. The test was taken properly in Finland. ”

For calls in addition, Lindell spent his free time playing Playstation games and streaming services familiar to hockey players.

“I looked at the Vikings series, the one with Jasper Pääkkönen and Peter Franzén, all six production seasons. The costumes were also seen. ”

The six seasons of the Vikings series include 79 episodes, each about 46 minutes long. In total, it takes 3,634 minutes, or about two and a half days.

“There could have been more to do, but the pace of the match was such that I didn’t want to do anything worse during the breaks.”

Size Lindell played second in the playoffs in Dallas, with only Miro Heiskanen playing about a minute more per match.

In the Edmonton bubble, the Stars played three pre-round matches and then 24 actual playoffs. I went almost every other day.

Despite all the monotony and numbness, the late summer playoffs were excellent hockey. One could not have imagined that such a good puck would be played in an empty Rogers Place, even without an audience.

“On the warm-up on the ice, I noticed an empty hall, but when the game was running, it was in a state of just focusing on the game. At least for myself, it went that way. ”

There was one good side to the bubble. Traveling was left out, and using Lindell’s words after the games, he got “home” quickly. Although that home was one hotel room.

Now when all that is behind, Lindell sighs. He is engaged – although he planned before going to Bubble – and is allowed to move in nature and freely.

“Really cool, sees family and friends.”