Hockey Dallas solver Corey Perry has executed Patrik Lain, soaked his teammate’s gloves and rotten hat tricks at a wild pace

With a successful acquisition of Stars, he has a successful and colorful career behind him.

Dallas winger Corey Perry, 35, won his club overtime in the hockey league NHL final series.

With Perry’s goals, Dallas continues to fight for a Stanley Cup victory against Tampa Bay. Dallas won the fifth final in Perry’s second overtime with a score of 3–2.

Not only is Perry a merciful solver at his best, he’s also one of the NHL’s toughest annoyers, sometimes even to the point of having fun. He knows how to penetrate under the skin.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Perry are now playing in the same club, but in the spring 2014 playoffs, they were far from fellow clubs when Perry speared in front of Benn’s substitution.

Anaheim and Dallas faced the play off in the opening round and Benn lightly tackled Perry partially to the back. Nothing more serious happened, but Perry decided to take revenge by spearing Ben in the leg.

Often the spear flies out, but Perry survived two minutes on the ice.

Patrik Laine and Corey have known each other since the days when Laine was not yet playing in the NHL. Laine just entered the Finnish World Cup team in St. Petersburg and Moscow in 2016 after turning 18.

Lainen, who represented Tappara, had scattered goals rarely that night when Finland and Canada met in the first series. The Lions won the match 4-0, but caused the most talk all the way to North America as Perry swept his knee very painfully as he skated Wave into the exchange box.

“I do not remember anything. I don’t remember the situation, ”Perry said in HS after the match. A special answer when everyone else remembered it well, especially Laine, grimacing in pain. Fortunately, Laine was not injured.

No Perry is not just a pig, but at least a world-class player. He was selected as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player and was awarded the Hart Tropic at the end of the 2010-2011 season. Perry scored 50 goals in 82 regular season games and gave 48 assists.

Has Perry got back sometimes. Nashville Mike Ribeiro spearheaded Perry when the teams faced 2016. Perry advanced in front of the substitutes as Ribeiro used a bit of the ugliest grips as usual and shoved the racket into the foothills of Anaheim striker.

When Perry was at his best, there were hat tricks for him almost everyday. In the 2011-2012 season, he slammed two three-goal nights against Columbus.

A few years later in the winter of 2015, Perry nailed his club Anaheim with three hat tricks before mid-January.

Everything Perry did come up, you could say. Six years ago, Anaheim and Los Angeles met. There was a commercial break and all the players gathered in front of their own substitutes to drink. Perry snorted from the drink bottle right next to Kings’ change bench and spotted the Kings attacker Jeff Carterin left his gloves on the edge of the trough.

Perry first quenched his thirst and then sprayed Carter’s second glove into the litas. Carter was busy with something with his own playmates and didn’t notice the incident until he put his hand in his wet glove.

Anaheim bought Perry out of his contract last year. Skipper Ryan Getzlafin the powers of the radar pair had begun to decline at the pace that Anaheim wanted his new face.

Getting out of Anaheim was a tough place for Perry, who had played his entire professional career in California until then.

Everyone in addition to his tricks, Perry has also won. His accomplishment list has everything possible: two Olympic golds in the ranks of Canada in 2010 and 2014, Stanley Cup 2007, World Cup victory in 2016, World Championship Gold in Youth 2005, World Championship Gold in Adults 2016 and the trophy in the prestigious Memorial Cup in North America.

At least in Dallas, they’re happy that Corey Perry has them and the Stanley Cup trophy hunt continues.