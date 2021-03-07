Hockey Dallas left Columbus to zero – Hintz, Heiskanen and Kiviranta got points

For Columbus Patrik Laine, the match was already the sixth pointless game in the tube.

Hockey Finnish striker in the NHL Roope Hintz scored a goal and cleared the entry point when Dallas Stars won the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this season.

The Finns of Dallas, who irresistibly won the match 5–0, performed strongly anyway. Miro Heiskanen hit his team’s third goal in the second set. Joel Kiviranta in turn, paved the way for Hintz to score four in the middle of the third set.

Columbus ranks goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots out of 22 and skated to a substitution after about 50 minutes of play. It was replaced by the third half of the third round Wine Vehviläinen, who defeated three shots out of four in the first NHL game of his career.

A star striker who moved to Blue Jackets with high expectations Patrik Laine was on the ice for a total of about 20 minutes but did not get the effects.

The Dallas match was already Laine’s sixth pointless game in the tube. The last time Laine was on goal was Feb. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Finnish strikers Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi got points when their team Montreal Canadiens smashed the visiting Winnipeg Jets bluntly 7-1. Admittedly, the Jets have won the previous three encounters of the Canadian teams of the season.

Kotkaniemi took the feed Josh Anderson from the opening goal with just over four minutes left in the first set. Armia, meanwhile, scored Montreal’s fifth goal in the second set.

Winnipeg’s only goal scored Mathieu Perreault after the middle of the third batch. It was also last in the game.

Florida Panthers took his third win of the season from Nashville Predators late Saturday in a match that ended in Finnish time.

Finnish striker Eeli Tolvanen opened Nashville’s goal account at five minutes, but in the second set Florida slipped hard past, eventually winning the game by a score of 6-2.

The goal was Tolvanen’s fourth this season.

Pekka Rinne succeeded Nashville in a goal 26 times.

Finnish Captain of Florida Alexander Barkov scored for his team’s fifth goal. Team-mate Noel Acciari in turn opened his goal account this season and knocked out the same I did a hat trick.

Nashville has won Florida once this season. The Predators have lost their last three games, which ripples the team.

“We are all frustrated. I am frustrated with myself. Everyone is frustrated with each other, ”the team captain Roman Josi accounted for nhl.comin by.

“We need to find a way to get out of this together. That’s clearly not the way we play now, ”Josi continued.