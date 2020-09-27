Hockey Dallas is stretching the Stanley Cup tackle and the match has advanced to the second overtime

The actual playing time ended at a tie of 2 to 2.

Hockey The fifth Stanley Cup final will be stretched and a solution will be sought for the second round.

The match dragged on to the sequel as Dallas tied the game 2-2. The first overtime went under Tampa and Dallas got just one shot per goal.

The strain on the players is considerable, as the fourth final a day earlier also dragged on to the playoffs.

Hooker Joe Pavelski seemed to remember well how to score goals. He riveted Miro Heiskasen after the shot to game 2-2 in 53.15.

Dallas would have liked to settle the match in three sets, but Tampa was too strong to bend to it. The focus of the game changed in the overtime, but the first 20 minutes was not enough.

Experienced striker Corey Perry took Dallas to 1-0 lead by pushing straight to the goal. Background support was provided Alexander Radulovwho paved the way for Perry.

Perry, 35, is a goal scorer who has had to live a little too much of scarcity in recent seasons. Four seasons went downhill and everything was seen to be a great relief for Perry, and also for Dallas.

By the end of the first set, the Dallas leadership lasted, but in the second, the Czech striker Ondrej Palat showed his smooth skating as he toured Esa Lindellin and slipped in front of the goal. The tie to 1–1 was pretty and left the Finnish pair Lindell-Heiskanen second.

Heiskanen was on duty in front of the goal as if given instructions, but he didn’t have time to stop Palatia either.

Palat plays his eighth season in Tampa, and perhaps his best. The slightly similar period hit the 2014-2015 season, when Tampa last played in the Stanley Cup final. Even then, there was enough demand for Palat’s paints.

Tampa caught the championship trophy for the first time when defender Mikhail Sergatsev took the team to a 2-1 lead in 43.38. About ten minutes Tampa had time to lead before Pavelski leveled.

Dallas had to match without Roope Hintz. Threesome center injured his shoulder in the fourth final when he stepped in an injury situation Tyler Johnson on top of the racket and slid at a rapid pace towards the edge.

Hintz’s skating power and skill to bring the puck out would have been worth it for Dallas, but the team survived well without it.

The match is still ongoing.