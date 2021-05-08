Hockey Dallas ’hope of a playoff spot is still alive – Hintz and Kiviranta in scoring

For Columbus Laine, the entry point after four games of silence.

Hockey In the NHL, Dallas Stars got their hopes up for the playoffs when they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by 5-2.

Dallas is fifth in the Central Division. The final playoff spot is now caught by Division Nelonen Nashville Predators, who lead Dallas by two points.

Both teams have two more regular season matches to play. Nashville will face Carolina Hurricanes, who lead the entire league in their matches, while Dallas will compete in the division’s six against the Chicago Blackhawks.

About the Finns of Dallas Roope Hintz scored one goal and grabbed two passes. The goal was also successful Joel Kiviranta, who also scored one goal. Also a defender Miro Heiskanen the entry point was marked.

However, Dallas was the most powerful player Joe Pavelski With 2 + 2 points.

Tampa Bay has already secured its playoffs, as have the Florida Panthers in the division with the same points. The teams will be in second place in the two upcoming matches.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine reached entry points after four powerless games. Laine scored the first goal of the home team.

However, opponent Detroit Red Wings rolled two goals from the chase to a 2-2 win. A new gear was found after the middle of the second set, when Detroit hit three goals in about three minutes.

Finnish striker Valtteri Filppula baited three of the Red Wings goals.

Columbus and Detroit hold the lead in the Central Division. The season ends for both teams over the weekend.

In the Western Division Kaapo Kähkönen rejected a home win for Minnesota Wild. The Anaheim Ducks crashed 4-3 in overtime. Kähkönen fought 22 times.

The Washington Capitals sought levels with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who lead the Eastern Division, but the opponent, the Philadelphia Flyers, crammed hopes. The Flyers won their away games 4-2.

Pittsburgh has one regular season division left, Washington two.