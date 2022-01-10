Hockey Dallas Finnish Defender Coolers Reversed Game Dramatically – St. Louis Strikes Out in the Last Minute

Both goals for the Missouri club were scored in the final minute of the final game.

Dallas Stars the management eventually turned into a dramatic loss in the hockey NHL on Sunday. The St. Louis Blues that faced took a 2-1 win. Both goals for the Missouri club were scored in the final minute of the final game.

The Finnish defenders are Miro Heiskasen have been among the credit players in Dallas in recent years. Heiskanen and the second Stars set in the final minute of the St. Louis match Jani Hakanpää would love to forget. The home team St. Louis turned the match from a 0–1 loss to a 2–1 victory with goals that resulted from the superiority of Hakanpää and Heiskanen.

Hakanpää was first sentenced to a two-minute hook for a minute and 52 seconds before the end. St. Louis Ryan O’Reilly leveled during the postponed sentence to 1-1 47 seconds before the end.

At the same time, Heiskanen was sentenced to a questionable cool off. St. Louis JOrder of Kyrou hit 18 seconds from O’Reilly’s handicap 2-1 as the puck hit the finish line through Hakanpää.

Heiskanen scored from the team’s only goal scored Jason Robertson from the stage in the second installment. The entry point for the Finn was the 17th of the season. Heiskanen has scored four goals so far.

“I think we played well today and we should continue to do so. This is just frustrating, ”said Heiskanen, who burst out at the last minute after the match. Published on Twitter account on video.

The Anaheim Ducks took a 4-3 win from the Detroit Red Wings to a winning streak in a stretched game. The hit hit Anaheim Trevor Zegras.

Czech goalkeeper who played his first NHL match at Anaheim Lukas Dostal defeated in his winning game 33 times. Dostal played in the Finnish League in Ilves in 2019–20.