Hockey Dallas central striker Tanner Kero was bullied and taken to hospital

Kero lay on the ice and was taken to hospital.

Dallas The Stars lost five games in a row in the NHL hockey league until they finally won Chicago.

The heavy price came to victory when the central striker of Dallas Tanner Kero was left under obscenity and seriously injured.

Chicago big Brett Connolly tak required a discless Kero who could not wait for any collision.

Kero skated towards the offensive direction, but followed by watching the puck, which swung rapidly from the Dallas side to the end of Chicago. That’s when Connolly hit and the trail was ugly. Kero was left completely immobile lying on the ice and was taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

Dallas players surrounded the injured Kero until he was transported away.

The match was only played for three minutes when Aleksandr Radulov hit the unloading disc from the end of Dallas at a rapid pace towards the Chicago field end. Radulov’s demolition wasn’t meant to be a pass for Kero, but Connolly hit a defenseless player.

Connolly got a five minute cold and a penalty kick.

According to the NHL website, Dallas said Kero is conscious and responsive.

“No one wants to see this or hope for it to anyone,” the Chicago coach said Derek King said and added afterwards the words familiar in these contexts: “Connolly is not a player of this type, so I don’t know if it was just a random collision or if Connolly didn’t see him. I hope Kero is fine. ”

Based on the video, Connolly has had enough time to avoid Taklaus from the dead corner to Kero.