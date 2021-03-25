Hockey Coronavirus rages in the League: The lynx has been suspended and five matches canceled

In a quick test of a team member, a corona infection was detected.

Hockey the league team Ilves has been suspended due to a confirmed coronavirus infection, the club says On Twitter.

In a quick test of a team member, a corona infection was detected, and the infection was confirmed in a pcr test.

The infected person is in isolation. Other team members are in voluntary quarantine.

In addition to the Jukurit – Ilves match canceled yesterday, tomorrow’s Ässät – Ilves, Saturday’s Ilves – HPK and next week’s HIFK – Ilves (30. 3.), Ilves – HIFK (1. 4.) and Tappara – Ilves (3.4. ).