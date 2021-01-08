Hockey Coronavirus harasses Dallas Stars – club unable to open through NHL due to program due to eight infections

Last season’s finalist will feature five Finnish players.

Hockey League In the NHL corona bubble, the series program for the new season of Dallas Stars, which progressed until the Stanley Cup finals, is changing due to coronavirus infections.

NHL informed on Friday night, the team has found eight coronavirus infections, six from players and two from other staff.

“The league is currently exploring Stars’ early season program. The assumption is that the team won’t open through until January 19, ”the NHL outlined.

Stars was scheduled to open his season on a four-game guest tour in Florida.

Texas had to face the Florida Panthers on January 14 and 15 in Sunrise and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 17 and 19 in Tampa.

Stars lost the Stanley Cup final series to Lightning.

“The Stars organization has followed and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines designed to protect the health and safety of players, staff and the entire community,” the NHL says.

Stars has a crew of five Finnish players: defenders Miro Heiskanen, Julius Honka and Esa Lindell as well as attackers Roope Hintz and Joel Kiviranta.