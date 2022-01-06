Hockey Corona Quarantines will postpone JYP and Sport league games

JYP is in quarantine until January 10 and Sport on January 15.

In the hockey league This week’s matches of JYP from Jyväskylä will be postponed due to corona infections in the team. The team has been quarantined until January 10 by the regional infectious disease authority.

According to the League’s website, JYP – Flies marked for play on Friday and Ässät – JYP marked for Saturday will be postponed due to quarantine. Ässät – Ilves, who will be scheduled to play on Thursday, March 3, will start playing on Saturday this week.

Later On Thursday, the league announced that coronavirus infections had also been detected in the Vaasa Sports team. Almost the entire team has been quarantined until January 15th. Quarantine can be shortened with negative test results.

This week’s Friday Sport – Jukurit and Saturday’s KalPa – Sport and next week’s Wednesday HPK – Sport and Friday’s Sport – Jukurit will be postponed.

Addition 6.1.2022 at 21.53: Added information about the cancellation of sports matches.