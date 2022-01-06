Hockey Corona infections hit Joker’s KHL opponent again – Ufa match on Saturday postponed

Nine cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ufa.

6.1. 19:44

In the KHL league home game of the Jokers on Saturday against Salavat Yulayev Ufa is postponed due to corona infections in the Russian team.

Tomi Lämsä Four Finnish players are hockey coaching Salavat Yulayev in Ufa: goalkeeper Juha Metsola as well as attackers Sakari Manninen, Markus Granlund and Teemu Hartikainen.

The Joker’s home game against Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg last Monday was also canceled due to an opponent’s corona infections.

The Jokers have recently taken valuable victories at the KHL after defeating TsSKA and Dinamo, members of the top teams in the league’s western block.