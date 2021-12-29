Hockey Connor Bedard was hailed as the “future of hockey” at the age of 13: he now scored four World Cup goals as the youngest ever

“He’s an exceptional player,” coach Dave Cameron said.

Canada missed out on Austria’s chances at the World Hockey World Championships. The host country won 11 to 2 matches, the only one on Tuesday after the United States had to give up its fight against Switzerland over coronavirus cases.

The big star of the Canadian team was just a 16-year-old striker Connor Bedard, who scored four goals. According to the IIHF website, Bedard became the youngest player to hit the tournament four times. In addition to Bedard, only one player has managed to do the hat trick at the age of 16. He has often been considered the best player of all time in the sport Wayne Gretzky.

“It is an honor to hear his name in the same context as him. It’s crazy and unreal. But this is the second game in the tournament. I try to keep my feet on the ground, ”Bedard said.

The success also garnered praise from the team’s head coach From Dave Cameron.

“He’s an exceptional player and I like how receptive he is to coaching. Exceptional players must be allowed to play with their strengths while maturing their puck-free game. Connor has taken steps forward in that, ”Cameron said.

In Born in 2005, Bedard will not be available for the NHL until the summer of 2023.

He has been in the ring for several years. He was granted an exemption to play in the junior league In WHL, a year earlier than normal, that is, to be booked as early as 14 years old. He was the seventh licensed player in league history. Among the former are, for example, the Toronto Maple Leafs John Tavares and Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid.

The Hockey News made a story about Bedard in the fall of 2018, when Bedard turned 13 in the summer. In the title of the story Bedardia was dubbed the “future of hockey”.

Bedard has been compared for years, especially to McDavid. To The Hockey News his teammate, defender Donovan Sebrango said that defending Bedard is challenging because he has such a wide range of skills at his disposal. And where coach Cameron said disco-free play needs maturing, he says he can do well in his own area, according to him.

“Connor doesn’t need my advice when the puck is on his stage in the defensive zone. He has an exceptional player reputation for a reason. And an exceptional player can’t be without a great gameplay, ”Cameron said.

There are two more matches left in the Canadian Premier League. On Wednesday, Canada will face Germany and in the final match, a group of Young Lions will face up in a match where the stakes could be a group win.