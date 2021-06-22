Hockey Complete humiliation in NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Islanders 8-0

Tampa Bay Lightning hammered into the crevice of the New York Islanders.

Hockey NHL reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning put the New York Islanders through the mangle, knocking a total of eight goals during the game. The end result was a dull 8-0.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the match series and is only one win away from the final spot. The wins in favor of Tampa are 3–2.

The organ opened already during the first minute of the game Steven Stamkosin with a wrist shot. In both the first and second innings, the Florida team tackled three discs to the finish line. In the final batch, the humiliation was sealed with two more paints.

The toughest scorers for the match were Stamkos and Alex Killorn, who each scored two goals.

New York shot a total of 21 times for Tampa, while the home team tried to score a total of 40 times.

The winner of the match series will receive either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Montreal Canadiens in the final. Wins in Vegas and Montreal are currently exactly 2-2.

There where Tampa collected goals in the second installment, New York amassed its ice balance. A total of 11 penalties were distributed in the batch, of which only three went to Florida. After the whistle that ended the second set, the players also took the crowd together.

The toughest sanctions in the fight were slapped on the Islanders ’Canadian pack Mathew Barzalille, who received a five-minute cross racket as well as a ten-minute game penalty.

Punishments were also handed out for Tampa at the end of the second batch Anthony Cirellille and New York Jean-Gabriel Pageaulle.

In the third round, the penalty accounts went hand in hand and both teams took four penalties during the final round.

A total of three ten-minute conduct sentences were awarded in the final batch. Tampa took the first ten minutes Barclay Goodrow, who also received two minutes of penalties for a crossbar and violence.

In addition, Islanders were given a behavioral penalty Scott Mayfield and Matt Martin.

The Finnish striker Islanders also played a part in the melee Leo Komarov, who took Tampa together in the third installment Mikhail Sergachov with.