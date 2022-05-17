Hockey Columbus wants Patrik Laine to stay with him on a multi-year contract

Laine was the only player in the club to reach a point-per-match pace.

Tampere

Winger Patrik Laine the puck season ended in injury, and so ended the contract with his current company in Columbus.

Laine had only a one-year contract, but the club wants to continue with the Finnish star for many years to come.

“We are currently negotiating,” Columbus Sports Director (GM) Jarmo Kekäläinen told HS at the World Championships in Tampere.

“Let’s see where we end up finding a common tone, how long the contract will be, and how much dollars will be needed.”

Kekäläinen stressed that the agreement must agree with the club’s plans, but equally strongly Laine must be happy with it.

“We’re ready to sign, albeit right away, but it’s hard to go so fast.”

Laine had an exceptionally difficult season. He was injured in the fall, and his father died. The burden grew.

“An attempt was made to give him as much support and space as possible to find out about his own health and sorrows.”

Kekäläinen continued that the player is treated holistically, not only as a hockey player, but as a teammate and a person.

Finished in the regular season, Laine was the only Columbus player to play through the series with an average of one point. Everyone else was left behind.

“Then when the game started, a little sunnier times came for him. The look was positive and he played a good season. ”

Kekäläinen noticed that Laine took big steps forward in his career, even though he was only able to play 56 matches (26 + 30).

Now Columbus would like to have his goldsmith kept in his ranks.

“I hope we can reach an agreement and move forward in a good spirit.”