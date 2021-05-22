Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hockey Colorado NHL striker Nazem Kadri banned for eight matches – “Crazy tackles”

May 22, 2021
“He can’t control himself,” said St. Louis striker Brayden Schenn.

Colorado Avalanche striker Nazem Kadri has received eight matches from NHL discipline for a tackle on the end of the ban.

The St. Louis Blues was rolled by a Canadian hockey player Justin Faulk Finnish time in the playoffs played early on Thursday.

“He can’t control himself. Bad tackles. Crazy tackles, ”St. Louis striker Brayden Schenn to silence Kadria.

Kadri has played 704 matches in the NHL. Now to come is Kadri’s sixth career ban from NHL discipline.

Colorado leads the match series 3-0, so it’s a win away from the playoffs.

Read more: Kneeling in the NHL, John Tavares got his head out of the hospital

Read more: Mikko Rantanen was the target of an ugly tackle – an enraged captain dropped his gloves

.
