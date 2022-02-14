Monday, February 14, 2022
Hockey Colorado Avalanche takes a away victory in Texas – Dallas, full of Finnish names, was zero

February 14, 2022
Montreal’s Joel Armia ended his 18-match dry season, but Montreal continued his losing streak.

Hockey In the NHL, Dallas Stars suffered a bitter defeat at home. The visitors to the Colorado Avalanche scored a total of four goals, while the hosts were left at zero.

The toughest points in the match were in Colorado Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar. Landeskog scored the first and last goal of his team. Makar, on the other hand, grabbed two passes.

Coloradon Mikko Rantanen was on the ice for almost 18 and a half minutes, but left the trough without power points. There were no power points on the accounts of the five Finns who played in the shirt of the undefeated Dallas.

Montreal Joel Armia ended his 18-match goalless season when Montreal lost to Buffalo 3–5. For Montreal, the loss was the tenth in a row. Buffalon Jeff Skinner scored four goals.

Recommended

