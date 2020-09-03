Hockey Colorado and Dallas match series stretches to seventh encounter – Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen in goal

The teams are now at levels 3-3. You can continue with four wins.

Dallas In the NHL Hockey League, the Stars had the opportunity to secure a match series win over the Colorado Avalanches and thus a sequel, but it was different. Colorado took a 4-1 win over the Dallas team and the Stars didn’t get a fourth win.

Dallas’ only goal was in charge Miro Heiskanen. Avalanche Mikko Rantanen scored in the third round of the match. Rantanen scored 1 + 1 from the match.