Hockey Coach Jukka Jalonen considers the EHT tournament to be a tough school: “We play to develop better”

Finland’s problem has been, for example, scoring.

Finland the men’s hockey national team will have the opportunity to change their winning streak in the EHT tournaments of the season on Sunday.

In the November home tournament, Finland won one of three matches and was able to do the same in December in Moscow. On Saturday, Finland took the familiar quota win in Malmö, when the Lions defeated the Czech Republic 3–2 at the end of the winning shot competition.

“We were now playing an upswing match. On Sunday, one should strive to be on top of the game, ”the defender made the handicapping and winning goal Vili Saarijärvi referred to the final match against Sweden.

Finland the problem with the EHT tour has been, for example, scoring. Finland scored five goals in Helsinki, six in Moscow, and after two matches in Malmö, there are four goals.

On Thursday, Russia bent Finland 3–2, and Saturday’s Czech match did not bode well. Matej Blümel surprised the Finnish goalkeeper Janne Juvonen already in the second minute of the match.

“The Czech Republic was very good. This was the eighth match of the season. These matches are for every player in a tough school to evolve for the better. Even today there was a tough standard. Juvonen kept us involved in his fights, ”Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen sums.

“You have to be ready for 60 minutes in these games. We are playing so that we can develop better, ”the head coach rushed towards the project advancing at the World Cup, during which at least Juvonen and Saarijärvi have given good evidence.

In December Juvonen, who made his debut for the national team, blocked 30 shots on Saturday and surrendered for the second time in the third round. Radan Lenc doubled the Czech leadership, but Teemu Turusen the quick reduction and the leveling of Saarijärvi stretched the game to extra time.

“We had to take the coolers, and the Czech Republic got the game running at our end in the opening round. In the next two installments, we were able to match the Czech game, ”Juvonen saw.

Juvonen kept the readings tolerable with his fights. The posture movement of the field players helped the breeder from Eno Jets, who started from the accelerating danger, to achieve his first A-team victory. The goalkeeper, who marinated to the world through the Jokipoikie in Joensuu and the Pelicans in Lahti, was also a man in place in the winning shot competition.

Saarijärvi took the lead in Finland in the fourth pair of shots, and Juvonen secured the victory by stopping David Tomasekin corporate.

“I’m pretty happy with my game. I was able to play with my strengths and use movement to my advantage, ”Juvonen said.

Another key player, Saarijärvi, has also breathed air outside the perimeter trio in his youth.

“I thought I’d kick my punishment out of the sling. There would have been another variation, but I won’t reveal what, ”laughed Rovaniemi Kiekon, who was involved in his second A-match event.